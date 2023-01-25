Professional Chefs Do Not Approve Of The Caviar On Doritos Trend

Danielle Zaslavsky has built a TikTok empire by posting videos of tempting snacks. She has a particular penchant for fine caviar. This makes sense because, as The Washington Post points out, her family owns and operates Marky's Caviar. Zaslavsky celebrates this culinary inheritance in dozens of ways: She slathers sumptuous sturgeon roe atop crisp slices of cucumber, eats it off the side of her hand, and devotes entire videos to simply admiring the way a freshly opened can of caviar glistens in the light. She managed to top this avalanche of adoration in December 2022, when she paired caviar with Doritos. In this video, she crowns each neon-orange chip with a dollop of creme fraiche and a scoop of caviar. Not just any caviar, either — it's Kaluga Imperial Gold, which, she notes, is renowned for its lack of "fishy" flavor. In the space of two minutes, she and her companion down multiple caviar-topped chips and rave about the culinary combination. "You guys have to try this," she entreats her viewers.

Zaslavsky might love the combo, but many professionals do not. The Washington Post asked a number of celebrated chefs for their thoughts on the pairing, and they replied with firm disapproval. "It's salt on salt," Eric Ripert, owner of New York's Le Bernardin, remarked. "What a waste," Robert Wiedmaier of Washington D.C.'s Marcel's concurred. "When I'm eating caviar, I want to taste the caviar, not the chemicals or whatever they put on those chips."