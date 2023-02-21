Sonic's Brand New BBQ Chip Seasoned Tots Are Officially Here
Whether you're craving a full meal or just a quick snack, Sonic Drive-In has got you covered. The retro-themed restaurant has over 3,500 locations across the United States, with each one serving up delicious food each day — alongside over a million drink combos. When you're looking to satisfy your hunger with a quick snack, the fast-food chain's menu offers a variety of delicious sides, including French fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and tater tots.
Although Sonic's tater tots are delicious on their own, the chain knows that customers crave something a little different every now and then. The menu features chili cheese tots, adding warm chili and shredded cheddar cheese on top of the potato bites. (If you aren't a chili fan, plain cheese tots are an option, too.) The fast-food chain has also previously offered broccoli cheddar tots as a limited-time offering.
Sonic has just announced its latest alteration to its tater tots, which takes inspiration from another popular potato flavor.
This new flavor will bring a little heat
Sonic is taking inspiration from a beloved potato chip flavor for its latest menu item. The all-new BBQ Chip Seasoned Tots will feature the crispy crunchy exterior of the classic tots, combined with a sweet-and-salty seasoning, reminiscent of the tangy taste of BBQ chips.
The new flavor was inspired by the motivation to create "unique, crave-able items," according to Mackenzie Gibson, Sonic's VP of Culinary & Menu Innovation. She said the BBQ tots are a "twist" on the classic menu item, taking them to "a whole new level", via Business Wire.
The new tots will only be available for a limited time, starting at $2.59. Sonic App members can get exclusive early access, and are eligible to order the tots via the app as of February 20. All others will be able to grab an order starting February 27, and the side will stick around until April 27, or until supplies run out at participating locations.