Sonic's Brand New BBQ Chip Seasoned Tots Are Officially Here

Whether you're craving a full meal or just a quick snack, Sonic Drive-In has got you covered. The retro-themed restaurant has over 3,500 locations across the United States, with each one serving up delicious food each day — alongside over a million drink combos. When you're looking to satisfy your hunger with a quick snack, the fast-food chain's menu offers a variety of delicious sides, including French fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and tater tots.

Although Sonic's tater tots are delicious on their own, the chain knows that customers crave something a little different every now and then. The menu features chili cheese tots, adding warm chili and shredded cheddar cheese on top of the potato bites. (If you aren't a chili fan, plain cheese tots are an option, too.) The fast-food chain has also previously offered broccoli cheddar tots as a limited-time offering.

Sonic has just announced its latest alteration to its tater tots, which takes inspiration from another popular potato flavor.