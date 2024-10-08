The Secret To The Best Frozen Tater Tots Is Technically A Mistake

There's no need to stop at over-baking your tots when it comes to upgrading them. You can also spread the bag of tater tots out between two sheet pans to ensure that you have only a single layer of product, which ensures the most satisfying crisp possible. Just don't make the quintessential recipe-doubling oven mistake of overlapping the pans — you want to leave room for the hot air to move around and get those tots good and crunchy. Don't be afraid to add extra time to your extra time if you're using double sheets, either.

Some home cooks even toss their tater tots in neutral oil and seasoning before baking. The oil ensures that the outside gets toasty, while the seasoning's flavor bakes right onto the exterior of every tot. Be careful with adding extra minutes if you've coated your tater tots in oil, though, as the oil encourages browning. You'll want to start with the recommended amount of cook time and use your eyes to determine how much longer to bake your tots.

Last but not least, you have to enjoy your improved, crispier tater tots with the right sauce. Sure, ketchup always hits the spot, but zesty, ranch-based cowboy sauce is the secret weapon you've been missing to make your tater tots sing.