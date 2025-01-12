How Long Will Raw Milk Last In The Fridge?

Raw milk, fresh from the farm, is known for its creamy texture and natural flavor. However, unlike pasteurized milk, raw milk lacks the heat treatment that extends its shelf life. People might wonder what's so special about raw milk, whether it is safe, and how long it will last in the fridge. The answer depends on several factors, including storage conditions, the freshness of the milk when it was acquired, and how well it's handled after milking.

In general, raw milk will last about 7 to 10 days in the fridge if it's stored properly. However, its longevity can vary depending on several factors, including the temperature of your fridge and how quickly the milk is chilled after being collected. Raw milk doesn't undergo pasteurization, which means it contains naturally occurring bacteria that can cause it to spoil faster than pasteurized milk.

Raw milk has been rising in popularity in the United States. According to a 2022 consumer report, almost 5% of U.S. adults consumed raw milk at least once in the past year. Additionally, Associated Press consumer data shows that current raw milk sales are up compared to 2023, as the beverage is now legal in 27 states (despite being recalled in California).

Now, most raw milk will have a "sell by" or "use by" date provided by the seller, but these dates are usually conservative estimates. You can often keep the milk for a little longer if it's stored properly and handled with care — usually around a week or two after the date.