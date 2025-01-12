How Long Will Raw Milk Last In The Fridge?
Raw milk, fresh from the farm, is known for its creamy texture and natural flavor. However, unlike pasteurized milk, raw milk lacks the heat treatment that extends its shelf life. People might wonder what's so special about raw milk, whether it is safe, and how long it will last in the fridge. The answer depends on several factors, including storage conditions, the freshness of the milk when it was acquired, and how well it's handled after milking.
In general, raw milk will last about 7 to 10 days in the fridge if it's stored properly. However, its longevity can vary depending on several factors, including the temperature of your fridge and how quickly the milk is chilled after being collected. Raw milk doesn't undergo pasteurization, which means it contains naturally occurring bacteria that can cause it to spoil faster than pasteurized milk.
Raw milk has been rising in popularity in the United States. According to a 2022 consumer report, almost 5% of U.S. adults consumed raw milk at least once in the past year. Additionally, Associated Press consumer data shows that current raw milk sales are up compared to 2023, as the beverage is now legal in 27 states (despite being recalled in California).
Now, most raw milk will have a "sell by" or "use by" date provided by the seller, but these dates are usually conservative estimates. You can often keep the milk for a little longer if it's stored properly and handled with care — usually around a week or two after the date.
How to know if raw milk has gone bad (and how you can extend its shelf life)
To maximize the shelf life of your raw milk, proper storage is essential. Make sure to refrigerate the milk immediately after bringing it home and store it in the coldest part of your fridge — ideally at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Additionally, avoid frequent temperature fluctuations. Taking raw milk in and out of the fridge can speed up spoilage, so removing it when you're ready to use it is best. While Europeans may keep their milk at room temp, it's not ideal for raw milk!
Like pasteurized milk that's been left out, spoiled raw milk will develop a sour, off-putting odor. If it smells unpleasant from when you first opened it, it's time to discard it. You should also check the texture. Raw spoiled milk may develop curds or a lumpy, grainy consistency as bacteria cause it to separate and sour. If the milk has a curdled or uneven texture, it's no longer safe to drink.
While raw milk has a shorter shelf life than pasteurized milk, there are ways to extend it a bit longer. One option is freezing, which can help preserve the milk for weeks or even months. Though freezing may alter the texture of the milk, it's a good way to prevent waste. Just be sure to thaw it in the fridge and shake it well before using it to restore some of its original consistency.