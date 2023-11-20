How Long Can Milk Last Out Of The Fridge?

You may have heard that Europeans store their milk at room temperature, but that's not a good idea when buying milk in America. Europe and America use different pasteurization methods that result in milk needing to be stored differently. So, if you're buying milk in America, you'll want to keep your milk in the fridge.

Of course, accidents happen, and you may forget the carton on the counter while you're cooking, but if it's only been sitting out for a short time, you won't need to toss it. As a general rule, milk should not be left out of the fridge for longer than two hours. If the dairy product is allowed to sit out at room temperature for extended periods, it could grow bacteria and become unsafe to drink. Ideally, the milk should stay at a stable 40 degrees Fahrenheit or colder.

While it may be safe to place the milk back in the fridge after it's sat out for a short time, you should make a point to keep your milk chilled as much as you can. The longer the dairy sits at room temperature, the greater the risk of bacteria growth.