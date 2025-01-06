Taco Bell Might Be Adding A Slew Of New Items This Month
Taco Bell is no stranger to menu changes. According to Business Insider, when it opened in 1962, Taco Bell only had five items on its menu, and it's since added legendary cult takes on Mexican food like the Mexican pizza, the Crunchwrap Supreme, and much more. Just last month, Taco Bell introduced chicken nuggets with a special sauce collaboration with Hidden Valley Ranch. A recent Instagram post from @markie_devo, a viral social media foodie, told us to expect three new menu items to drop nationwide on January 16. Although we can't confirm for certain, their announcements are often correct before anything is official.
The anticipated new items are cheesy dipping burritos with steak or cantina chicken, steak garlic nacho fries topped with a new garlic sauce, and two new Baja Blast flavors: Dream Freeze and Strawberry Dream Freeze. The cheesy dipping burritos were tested out last year in Detroit, Michigan, and include a nacho cheese, sour cream, or chipotle dipping sauce.
The reaction from fans is positive overall
Fans of Taco Bell are, understandably, excited. The dipping burritos were well received in their Detroit release, building nationwide anticipation. One user on Reddit loved the low price point of $3.99 for two snack-sized burritos and a sauce. Meanwhile, a user on Instagram commented, "They ha(d) the burritos here in Detroit a few months back, and it was delicious!" Another said, "The Dream Freeze[s] both look good."
The addition of the new garlic sauce to the steak garlic nacho fries has intrigued many Taco Bell devotees. Another Redditor exclaimed, "I'll try the steak garlic nacho fries. Sounds pretty bomb." The fries have more than just the garlic sauce; they come with warm nacho sauce, three types of shredded cheese, tortilla strips, and marinated grilled steak.
People are looking forward to the new Baja Blast Freeze flavors. However, there is no clarity yet on what the Dream element entails. Regardless, these new beverages look so intriguing that you might skip the fast food drink hack that requires 2 different restaurants (Baja Blast plus McDonald's ice cream) and stick to Taco Bell.