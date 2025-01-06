Taco Bell Might Be Adding A Slew Of New Items This Month

Fans of Taco Bell are, understandably, excited. The dipping burritos were well received in their Detroit release, building nationwide anticipation. One user on Reddit loved the low price point of $3.99 for two snack-sized burritos and a sauce. Meanwhile, a user on Instagram commented, "They ha(d) the burritos here in Detroit a few months back, and it was delicious!" Another said, "The Dream Freeze[s] both look good."

The addition of the new garlic sauce to the steak garlic nacho fries has intrigued many Taco Bell devotees. Another Redditor exclaimed, "I'll try the steak garlic nacho fries. Sounds pretty bomb." The fries have more than just the garlic sauce; they come with warm nacho sauce, three types of shredded cheese, tortilla strips, and marinated grilled steak.

People are looking forward to the new Baja Blast Freeze flavors. However, there is no clarity yet on what the Dream element entails. Regardless, these new beverages look so intriguing that you might skip the fast food drink hack that requires 2 different restaurants (Baja Blast plus McDonald's ice cream) and stick to Taco Bell.