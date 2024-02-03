What Does Chick-Fil-A's Polynesian Sauce Taste Like?

While many of Chick-fil-A's customers adore its menu of chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and refreshing beverages (like the fan-favorite Mango Passion Sunjoy), the chain's sauce assortment is also a big part of the experience. Along with options like zesty buffalo and barbecue, customers can also choose the restaurant's much-loved Polynesian Sauce. As for the flavor of this popular dipping cup, Chick-fil-A enthusiasts on Reddit are happy to provide their takes to the uninitiated.

Lots of commenters liken it to sweet and sour sauce, albeit with a lower concentration of sour than one might be accustomed to. As one person put it, "Sweet and a tiny bit tangy." Another commenter compared it to duck sauce, the staple condiment of American-style Chinese food that offers a combination of sweet and subtly tart flavors. As for the consistency of Chick-fil-A's Polynesian Sauce, it's apparently a bit thinner than sweet and sour sauce, but still perfect for dipping. As explained by a Redditor, "I highly recommend nuggets with Polynesian."