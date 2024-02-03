What Does Chick-Fil-A's Polynesian Sauce Taste Like?
While many of Chick-fil-A's customers adore its menu of chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and refreshing beverages (like the fan-favorite Mango Passion Sunjoy), the chain's sauce assortment is also a big part of the experience. Along with options like zesty buffalo and barbecue, customers can also choose the restaurant's much-loved Polynesian Sauce. As for the flavor of this popular dipping cup, Chick-fil-A enthusiasts on Reddit are happy to provide their takes to the uninitiated.
Lots of commenters liken it to sweet and sour sauce, albeit with a lower concentration of sour than one might be accustomed to. As one person put it, "Sweet and a tiny bit tangy." Another commenter compared it to duck sauce, the staple condiment of American-style Chinese food that offers a combination of sweet and subtly tart flavors. As for the consistency of Chick-fil-A's Polynesian Sauce, it's apparently a bit thinner than sweet and sour sauce, but still perfect for dipping. As explained by a Redditor, "I highly recommend nuggets with Polynesian."
Ingredients in Polynesian sauce
So, what makes Chick-fil-A's Polynesian Sauce so cherished among the chain's many devoted fast food customers? A review of the ingredients provides some insight into where the zesty flavors come from. Along with sugar, corn syrup, and soybean oil, the condiment also contains two types of vinegar (corn-cider and distilled), paprika, mustard seed, and tomato paste. If you're wondering where it gets its signature hue, that can be attributed to beet juice.
While there's little information on the origins of Polynesian Sauce, some think it's an American invention, at least according to one Reddit thread. A commenter explained their theory, saying, "It's just sweet and sour sauce, though, which is commonly used for pu pu platters, a Polynesian dish, or an Americanized Polynesian dish, so it's not completely random." The sauce has also drawn some comparisons to Arby's Red Ranch sauce, which accompanies the restaurant's Beef 'N Cheddar sandwich. While the creation of Polynesian Sauce may remain somewhat of a mystery, there's no denying its appeal among Chick-fil-A patrons.
Can you buy a bottle of sauce to take home?
Like at many fast food establishments, Chick-fil-A diners may wonder whether they can pick up bottles of their favorite dipping sauces to keep at home. But unlike McDonald's and its much beloved Big Mac sauce, Chick-fil-A does offer its coveted sauces in retail spaces. Customers can find Polynesian, Sweet & Spicy Sriracha, Barbecue, and Chick-fil-A sauces at many Target and Walmart locations throughout the U.S. Some Chick-fil-A locations also offer sauce bottles, although they come in smaller sizes.
As for the price of the Polynesian Sauce, the Walmart website has listed it at $3.48 for 16 fluid ounces. Comparatively, the dipping cup you get in-store is just 1 ounce, or 28 grams. And while you can request extra sauce with your order, self-identified Chick-fil-A staff members on Reddit state that extra cups will run you 25 cents each. That makes the sauce bottle a pretty sweet bargain, as it allows you to dip to your heart's content without even leaving home.