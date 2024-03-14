The US States That Don't Have A Chick-Fil-A

If you break down the chain restaurant eating habits of the American population, one name will quickly begin to stand out. If you take a chain's total visitor count in a given state and separate that figure by the number of locations in that state, Chick-fil-A immediately emerges as a fast food favorite. When you delve into the realm of consumer satisfaction, Chick-fil-A is dominating the fast food scene. It's easy to understand why the chain was the favorite fast food of many states during Coronavirus.

However, some segments of the American population will have a harder time getting their hands on a Chick-fil-A sandwich than others. Of the 50 U.S. states, only three have no Chick-fil-A restaurants: Vermont and Alaska. These two states are the second and third least populous U.S. states, respectively. The state with the smallest population, Wyoming, only has one Chick-fil-A location. Population is partially responsible for Chick-fil-A's absence, but there are also other factors at play. Some suggest that Vermont doesn't have a Chick-fil-A because of a 2014 legal dispute that the state had with the restaurant chain.