Aldi's Best Pasta Sauce Is An Organic Flavor Powerhouse
When it comes to pasta sauce, the more expensive brands are not always necessarily the best. Aldi, known for its low prices, offers a large selection of sauces that are not only affordable but also delicious. Daily Meal put them to the test to determine which one met our standards for outstanding sauce.
We tried 16 different types of pasta sauce purchased from Aldi, from pesto to Alfredo to marinara, and found some surprising results. The sauces were judged on several criteria, including aroma, texture, and flavor — and one was the clear winner.
Simply Nature organic tomato and basil pasta sauce from Aldi checked all the boxes for our judge. The basil's mouth-watering aroma and taste were bold but balanced and not overpowering. The sauce's texture was full-bodied and rustic, which is important if you're looking for a sauce that mimics homemade.
High-quality, organic ingredients make all the difference
Some Reddit users have raved not only about the taste, texture, and aroma of Aldi's Simply Nature organic tomato and basil sauce, but also its use of wholesome ingredients. Simply Nature adds no oil or sugar to the sauce, and because it's organic, discerning consumers can feel confident that it's free of pesticides, artificial preservatives, and added colors.
Many Aldi products have earned accolades for their quality (such as the Simply Nature spray oil, which was a 2024 Product of the Year award winner). So, there's reason to suspect that many of them are made by well-known companies — like the McCormick-produced Aldi spices — giving consumers name-brand quality at a discounted price.
Some compare Aldi's marinara sauce to a high-end competitor, Rao's, but with a cost of just $2.45 a jar compared to the Rao's $7.59 price tag, there's really no competition when it comes to cost. While many people are happy to pay more for organic products, Rao's is not organic, making that difference in cost harder to justify. Ultimately, Aldi's Simply Nature organic tomato and basil sauce is simply an organic flavor powerhouse offering excellent value.