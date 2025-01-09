Aldi's Best Pasta Sauce Is An Organic Flavor Powerhouse

When it comes to pasta sauce, the more expensive brands are not always necessarily the best. Aldi, known for its low prices, offers a large selection of sauces that are not only affordable but also delicious. Daily Meal put them to the test to determine which one met our standards for outstanding sauce.

We tried 16 different types of pasta sauce purchased from Aldi, from pesto to Alfredo to marinara, and found some surprising results. The sauces were judged on several criteria, including aroma, texture, and flavor — and one was the clear winner.

Simply Nature organic tomato and basil pasta sauce from Aldi checked all the boxes for our judge. The basil's mouth-watering aroma and taste were bold but balanced and not overpowering. The sauce's texture was full-bodied and rustic, which is important if you're looking for a sauce that mimics homemade.