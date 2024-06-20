14 Best Mediterranean Recipes

Summertime is upon us, and it regularly calls for fresh-tasting, light meals that can easily take you from your dining room to an al fresco picnic. Mediterranean cuisine fits the bill; it focuses on simple preparation and fresh ingredients with plenty of vibrant herbs and spices. Mediterranean cuisine has something to offer everyone; plenty of dishes highlight plant-based ingredients, while others offer refreshing takes on meat dishes.

A Mediterranean diet has also been linked to improving and maintaining heart health, with the Seven Countries Study famously discovering a connection between the diets of those living in Mediterranean countries and low rates of cardiovascular disease. (It's understood that the Mediterranean diet isn't a diet, but a lifestyle.) So whether you're looking to develop a personal Mediterranean lifestyle with a new go-to summertime weeknight meal or just dip your toes into Mediterranean cuisine with an easy appetizer for your next barbecue, take a look at some of our favorite Mediterranean-inspired recipes.