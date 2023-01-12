Dave's Hot Chicken Has Been Growing At An Astronomical Rate

While Chick-fil-A has reigned as one of the most popular chicken chains in America for years, it looks like it's got some competition from a sister food category: The world of Nashville hot chicken. Hot chicken has reigned as one of the hottest food trends ever since about 2017, and its growing popularity doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. (And fans of this spiced poultry are found much further than in the state of Tennessee). Love for hot chicken is spreading all around America, and a lot of it is due to one California-born chain: Dave's Hot Chicken.

Opened up in 2017, Dave's Hot Chicken is a relatively new fast food joint out of Hollywood, California (via Instagram). Only six years after its debut, the chicken chain is already growing at an astronomical rate. With dozens of locations opening all around the U.S., and becoming one of the most followed restaurants on social media, Dave's has a lot to celebrate (per QSR Magazine).