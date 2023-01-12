Dave's Hot Chicken Has Been Growing At An Astronomical Rate
While Chick-fil-A has reigned as one of the most popular chicken chains in America for years, it looks like it's got some competition from a sister food category: The world of Nashville hot chicken. Hot chicken has reigned as one of the hottest food trends ever since about 2017, and its growing popularity doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. (And fans of this spiced poultry are found much further than in the state of Tennessee). Love for hot chicken is spreading all around America, and a lot of it is due to one California-born chain: Dave's Hot Chicken.
Opened up in 2017, Dave's Hot Chicken is a relatively new fast food joint out of Hollywood, California (via Instagram). Only six years after its debut, the chicken chain is already growing at an astronomical rate. With dozens of locations opening all around the U.S., and becoming one of the most followed restaurants on social media, Dave's has a lot to celebrate (per QSR Magazine).
A big milestone for a hot new chicken chain
With humble beginnings in a parking lot in East Hollywood, Dave's Hot Chicken started as a small dream four friends had to make the perfect hot chicken (per its website). After a whole lot of experimentation in the kitchen, the group of friends scrounged up $900 to create up a pop-up stand, and within days of being set up, lines were stretching around the block. With a simple menu of tenders and sandwiches, and seven spice levels ranging from no spice to reaper, Dave's sticks to what it does best.
As the love for this hot chicken continues to grow, locations have been sprouting up all around America, a far cry from the days of selling meals on asphalt. Now according to QSR Magazine, Dave's Hot Chicken has reached a huge new milestone by opening up its 100th location in Brooklyn, New York. And with more locations coming down the pipeline, like a brand-new location in Houston, Texas opening this Friday per the Houston Chronicle, this is just the start of things for Dave's Hot Chicken.