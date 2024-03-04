The 2-Ingredient Onion Dip That's A Been A Crowd-Pleaser For Decades

You've probably had it at a birthday party growing up or made it for that Super Bowl party you've invited all your friends to –– French onion dip has largely stood the test of time. All that boils down to convenience and the ease of making the party food. Unlike more complicated homemade dips, this easy version requires no cooking. You only need two ingredients: Lipton's onion soup mix and some sour cream. Blend the onion soup mix with the sour cream, and it's ready to serve.

It's that convenience that made Lipton's onion dip popular in post-World War II America. Although many refer to it as French onion dip, there's nothing French about it. It's American-born, as it was created in California sometime in 1954. Not even Lipton knows who first made the dish, but the soup company played a role in promoting the dip as a way of selling more of its own product. "I think the main arguments about why this rose to popularity would be political and social," Adrienne Bitar, author of "Diet and the Disease of Civilization," told Food52.

There were other onion dip recipes before Lipton's hit the scene, but they required a more laborious creation with multiple ingredients such as wine, mayo, and cream cheese. In post-World War II America, consumers were more willing to consume processed and dehydrated foods. In particular, dehydrated soups became popular thanks to being easy to fix.