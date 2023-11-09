How To Get Crunchy Sweet Potato Chips In The Air Fryer

The air fryer can be a useful tool to make some crispy, crunchy chips. The kitchen appliance doesn't need any added oil to give foods a fried texture. Eliminating oil could remove some moisture from the mix, allowing your foods to come out extra crunchy. But if you're making sweet potato chips and you want to ensure you get the best texture, there are a few different things you'll want to pay attention to.

Before your sweet potato slices even hit the air fryer basket, you'll want to give them a good soak in ice water. This can help prevent the slices from sticking to each other. After they've been dried off, they can be air fried. If the timer goes off and the chips are still a little soggy, don't be afraid to add them back in for some extra time. Every air fryer is different, and some may take a little longer to cook up the crispiest slices of sweet potato.