One Chocolate Mousse Brand Has Us Running To Costco
Costco is a shopping destination. Few people go to this membership warehouse retailer just to pick up a gallon of milk, a loaf of bread, or a dozen eggs. Many shoppers tend to go here when they are getting ready to throw a party or host a gathering of family and friends. But when planning your menu, remember that Costco's pumpkin pie and its half-sheet cake, which weighs close to 10 pounds, aren't the only desserts worth buying on your shopping excursion. This retailer also sells some yummy chocolate treats, including Delici Belgian Chocolate Mousse.
What's so special about this mousse? According to Daily Meal's Monika Sudakov, who ranked Costco's chocolate desserts from worst to best, Delici Belgian Chocolate Mousse is so good that it could be served to guests after a gourmet meal. The chef gave it her 5-star approval, and if it isn't on your must-try list, it should be. To make her determination, Sudakov evaluated Costco's chocolate desserts based on their aroma, texture, taste, and the quality of the dessert as a whole. So, what's the tasting experience of this creamy dessert?
The portions are small but rich
This Belgian chocolate mousse uses four distinct layers of chocolate cookie crumbs, dark chocolate sauce, velvety chocolate mousse, and dark chocolate ganache. The servings seem small, but this is a rich dessert, and the six 100% recyclable glass jars come ready to serve with no fuss or hassle — a dream for anyone playing host. Delici notes on its website that its chefs do a lot of "trying and testing" to perfect these desserts, which clearly pays off. To create this dessert's light-as-air, velvety taste, the sweet maker reveals it uses "lots and lots of egg whites" to create "optimal fluffiness."
If you are going to hunt for these as well as staples for your pantry on your next Costco run, you will likely find this ready-to-eat product in the same aisle as you will find cheese and cold-cut meats. It also needs to be refrigerated once you get it home. If you don't have the patience to make chocolate mousse at home, Delici Belgian chocolate mousse may be your next best option.