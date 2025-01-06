One Chocolate Mousse Brand Has Us Running To Costco

Costco is a shopping destination. Few people go to this membership warehouse retailer just to pick up a gallon of milk, a loaf of bread, or a dozen eggs. Many shoppers tend to go here when they are getting ready to throw a party or host a gathering of family and friends. But when planning your menu, remember that Costco's pumpkin pie and its half-sheet cake, which weighs close to 10 pounds, aren't the only desserts worth buying on your shopping excursion. This retailer also sells some yummy chocolate treats, including Delici Belgian Chocolate Mousse.

What's so special about this mousse? According to Daily Meal's Monika Sudakov, who ranked Costco's chocolate desserts from worst to best, Delici Belgian Chocolate Mousse is so good that it could be served to guests after a gourmet meal. The chef gave it her 5-star approval, and if it isn't on your must-try list, it should be. To make her determination, Sudakov evaluated Costco's chocolate desserts based on their aroma, texture, taste, and the quality of the dessert as a whole. So, what's the tasting experience of this creamy dessert?