14 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering At A Pizzeria

If you're in pursuit of the perfect pizza, a pizzeria's a good place to start. Restaurants that specialize solely in pizza make it their mission to nail that ideal balance of dough, sauce, cheese, and toppings, and deliver it to their hungry customers. So it's pretty frustrating when all of their hard work is undone by people who ruin their order with rookie mistakes. By adding one too many toppings, or specific additions that will annoy your hosts, or even by saying some highly irritating (and common) phrases, you can turn a brilliant pizza into something totally substandard.

As someone who's worked in pizzerias for years, in virtually every role that an employee can fill in these restaurants, I've experienced my fair share of ordering mistakes. A lot of the time, customers just aren't aware that what they're asking for will ruin their pizza — and on a busy night, we staff members may not have the time to inform them that they're about to commit a grave error. That's why I decided to roll up my sleeves and share the biggest mistakes that I've seen customers make when ordering at pizzerias, so you can ensure that you get a perfect slice every time.