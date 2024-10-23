The Hack That Ensures Your Pizza Lays Flat On Your Car Seat

Pizza is sacred. There's a reason it's the go-to for parties and other gatherings, for quick meals on the go, and for an easy dinner when you're just too tired to cook. But, getting a fresh 'za from the pizza place to your destination can be surprisingly difficult.

One of the most frustrating aspects of transporting pizza, especially as the size of the pie grows, is keeping it level. Even the slightest incline that many car seats have can cause the gooey cheese and delicious toppings to slide off center, heavily to the side, or completely off the pizza the angle is severe enough.

Thankfully, there's an easy way to completely avoid this punishing angle: Stash a water bottle in the crook of your car seat. This way, the rear of your pizza box rests on the bottle while the front of the box rests on the lip of your car seat. Ta-da — no more sliding toppings.