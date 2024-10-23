The Hack That Ensures Your Pizza Lays Flat On Your Car Seat
Pizza is sacred. There's a reason it's the go-to for parties and other gatherings, for quick meals on the go, and for an easy dinner when you're just too tired to cook. But, getting a fresh 'za from the pizza place to your destination can be surprisingly difficult.
One of the most frustrating aspects of transporting pizza, especially as the size of the pie grows, is keeping it level. Even the slightest incline that many car seats have can cause the gooey cheese and delicious toppings to slide off center, heavily to the side, or completely off the pizza the angle is severe enough.
Thankfully, there's an easy way to completely avoid this punishing angle: Stash a water bottle in the crook of your car seat. This way, the rear of your pizza box rests on the bottle while the front of the box rests on the lip of your car seat. Ta-da — no more sliding toppings.
Tips, tricks, and warnings for using a bottle to keep pizza level
Life is hard, and even the ways we make it less so can sneak up behind us and bite where the sun doesn't shine — as with using a water bottle to keep pizza level. The biggest of the issues that can crop up is if the bottle you use is too thick and positions your pizza at a slight downward angle. One hard stop to avoid an accident, and that pizza goes flying. If your seat is adjustable, you should be able to avoid this handily. If it isn't, grab a bunch of napkins from the pizza place and layer them on the lip of your seat until everything is as level as it should be.
Of course, you may not have a water bottle on hand. In this case, you can grab a bottle from the pizza place, but don't grab just any bottle. Check if the place offers any deals or coupons involving drinks first. That way, you can save a little money. Finally, if you're worried about the pizza heating up your drink, use the napkin trick to add some layers of insulation between the bottle and the pizza box.