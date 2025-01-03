What, Exactly, Is In Subway's SubKrunch Topping?

One new footlong on the Subway menu may not be enough to draw in curious sandwich fans, but Subway's biggest menu changes, which introduce several new options in one go, are worth exploring. The quick-service restaurant chain has been busy introducing new menu items, and close on the heels of dippers — rolls of lavash-style flatbread with layers of meat and cheese inside — came the introduction of Subway's SubKrunch topping. There were also three new subs and two sauces added to the menu, but the crunchy topping seems like the boldest addition since Subway doesn't often go the crispy route. Sure, there's the classic crispy chicken sandwich, or you can always get a bag of chips with your order. However, a topping specifically designed to add an audible crunch to a sandwich is something new.

SubKrunch consists of thick flakes coated in seasoning and deep-fried until crispy. Since they can be added to any sandwich or sub, they don't have too strong a flavor. Instead, they are made to remain crunchy (at least for some time) amidst all the other layers in a sub. A Subway representative clarified to People Magazine that SubKrunch contains mainly corn. While the new Subway sandwiches failed to impress, the SubKrunch does add a nice texture to the footlongs.