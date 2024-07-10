Subway's New Sandwiches Were A Letdown: Our Review

Subway is at it again with three new subs to spruce up your summer. These creative options include Honey Mustard BBQ Chicken, Spicy Nacho Chicken, and Cheesy Garlic Steak, all of which feature the newest sauces and toppings from the brand's innovative team.

Subway fans are getting a fun new topping called the SubKrunch, which is a fried and crispy textural addition. Additionally, the chain launched a new cheddar cheese sauce that blends sharp cheddar, American, and Parmesan, and it is also bringing back its sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. The fans asked, and after three years, they received!

I had the chance to try all of these new menu options too see what they are all about. So, should you grab one before heading to the beach or your next concert tailgating event? Let's see if these new subs are up to the Subway standard — dig in with me!