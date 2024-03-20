You Can Finally Get Subway's Iconic Sauces At The Grocery Store

It's hard to imagine there's anyone who hasn't eaten at Subway at some point; there was a period in the early 2010s when it was the largest restaurant chain in the world. And while Subway is known for a lot of things (including its overwhelming ubiquity), its sauces are at the top of the list. Sure, Subway has plenty of meat and vegetarian creations, and it helped usher in the watch-your-sandwich-being-built era for sub shops, but would it be half as memorable if its mad sandwich scientists had never come up with the sweet onion teriyaki sauce? And has a food franchise truly been said to have arrived if you can't buy its sauces in stores?

Well, if you've ever wanted to enjoy Subway condiments from a bottle in your own home, today brings some great news. Starting next week, Subway is rolling out bottles of its most beloved sauces in select grocery stores. Best of all, sales of its Roasted Garlic Aioli, Baja Chipotle, Creamy Italian MVP, and Sweet Onion Teriyaki will support the Fresh Start Scholarship Fund, "a program that offers tuition assistance to Sandwich Artists, Subway restaurant employees," Subway shared in a press release.