Expert Tips You Can't Ignore For The Best Homemade Eggnog
Believed to have emerged in Britain during the Middle Ages, eggnog has naturally changed over the centuries as people have put their own spin on the drink. The main ingredients for an old-fashioned eggnog recipe include milk, heavy cream, sugar, and eggs, the latter of which are partially raw. To provide the best tips for making deliciously safe homemade nog, Daily Meal spoke with Gary Mennie, Food and Beverage Director at The Mills House, a charming historic hotel in Downtown Charleston.
For the best eggnog, Mennie puts on his pastry chef hat and starts with a crème anglaise base, which is basically a pourable cooked custard sauce and a component in Julia Child's favorite dessert: the floating island. Getting the correct ratio of egg yolks is one of the most important parts, but "the classic ratio [of] six egg yolks will thicken 1qt of liquid," he says. A quart might sound like a lot of nog if you only plan to drink a glass or two, but he suggests always making large batches and sharing with friends to maintain the ratio. Another tip to keep in mind is that you should "heat the milk to 200 degrees [Fahrenheit], then 'temper' in your egg yolks and cook [the] mixture to 170 degrees."
When it comes to sweetening the crème anglaise for eggnog, Mennie says that you don't have to use white sugar. "You can substitute maple syrup, agave, or brown sugar depending on desired sweetness," he noted, "Just remember... you can always make something sweeter but you can't 'unsweeten' something!"
Tips for finishing, serving, and storing eggnog made from scratch
Now that you can successfully make a crème anglaise base, it's time to transform it into homemade eggnog. This finishing stage is where some people might say "no, thank you" because eggnog actually contains raw eggs — just the whites. However, this is one of those times when it's safe to eat raw eggs, as long as they've been pasteurized. To get the best results, Mennie recommends, "Whip the egg whites to a soft meringue before folding into the drink. Also, giving your eggnog a quick whirl in the blender changes the texture and aerates the drink!"
When your nog is ready for serving, you can make it festive in a few different ways. A sprinkle of freshly grated nutmeg is always a nice touch for additional depth of flavor and presentation. You can amp up the presentation more with a stick of cinnamon and star anise as garnish. If you want to go the extra mile, Mennie adds, "You can always flavor a whipped cream topping with spices or a cordial." Medieval Britons would add wine, sherry, and later rum to the Yule beverage, but modern nog is often best with rum, brandy, bourbon, or whiskey, depending on your preference.
If you're making homemade eggnog for a gathering, Mennie notes that you should store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator and drink it in two to four days. You can even add the alcohol before storing, which will allow the flavors to meld and preserve the nog for a little longer.