Does Eggnog Actually Contain Raw Eggs?

Traditional eggnog is made with sugar, milk, eggs, spices, and rum or other spirits. The problem is that most recipes call for raw eggs, which, as mentioned earlier, may carry salmonella. Some people say alcohol kills the bacteria, but that's not entirely true. According to food safety expert Ben Chapman, this compound destroys some, but not all, of the pathogens in eggnog. Based on his research, alcohol can reduce salmonella by 90% to 99% over 24 hours.

"The cream also complicates things in eggnog as it has fat in it — and high-fat environments like peanut butter and chocolate serve to protect salmonella cells," Chapman told North Carolina State University. Given these risks, he recommends using pasteurized eggs in homemade eggnog. Alternatively, opt for store-bought eggnog, which is almost always pasteurized. "That means the egg-and-milk combination has been heat-treated to kill most of the harmful microorganisms that could make you sick, and reduce the ones that cause spoilage as well," says Chapman.

But there's no real need to worry, as the risk of contracting salmonella from raw eggs is very small. According to the American Egg Board, the average person might encounter a "bad" egg once every 84 years. However, certain groups — including small children, seniors, and people with weak immune systems — are at higher risk for salmonella infection, warns the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On top of that, they tend to experience more severe symptoms.