Is It Ever Safe To Eat Raw Eggs?

Have you seen "Rocky," the iconic movie that shaped generations? If so, you might remember the scene where Rocky Balboa cracked five raw eggs into a plastic cup and drank them prior to his workout. Fast forward to today, and many people still believe that eating raw eggs is one of the best ways to boost your protein intake. A common argument is that cooking denatures the protein in food and therefore affects its nutritional value, but that's only partly true.

The protein in cooked eggs is more bioavailable than that in raw eggs, notes a 1998 study published in the Journal of Nutrition. So, while it's true that cooking alters protein structure, it also makes it easier to digest and break down. However, it's worth mentioning that cooked eggs are up to 20% lower in vitamin A than their raw counterparts, according to 2014 research presented in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition. So there are pluses and minuses.

But is it safe to eat raw eggs? The answer depends on who you ask, but most health experts advise against it. As it turns out, about one in every 20,000 eggs is contaminated with Salmonella enterica, a bacterium responsible for foodborne illnesses. That's one of the reasons you should be careful when tasting raw homemade pasta dough, aioli, mayonnaise, and other food products made with uncooked eggs.