The Best Way To Organize Your Holiday Potluck

The only thing better than hosting a homemade holiday feast is one where you don't have to do all of the cooking. A potluck pairs the joy of sharing a feast with the relief of not cooking a ton of courses yourself. They're a favorite of Karen Akunowicz, a James Beard Award-winning chef, restaurateur, and TV personality. In an exclusive interview with the Daily Meal, she shared her tips to organize a holiday potluck. In short, take charge.

Begin your potluck by selecting a theme for the dishes, Akunowicz advises. A cohesive theme will help conceptually hold everything together. For the season, she suggested "a holiday classics menu." With your theme selected, the next step she recommends is the meat and potatoes of the potluck: Create the menu and assign dishes according to skill level and enthusiasm.

Importantly, Akunowicz says to "be specific — ask for a particular dish or provide guidelines." Don't let them wing it, but don't overcomplicate it for them, either. She also suggests to "provide the beverages yourself to simplify things."