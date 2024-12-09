Easy Ways To Make Store-Bought Cookie Dough Taste Homemade

There's one holiday tradition that's a staple in many homes, and that's baking an assortment of tasty cookies. Not only are they perfect for putting on a tray for little ones to greet Santa, but they also serve as quick desserts or snacks for holiday visitors.

The only catch is with all the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it can be hard to find time to bake cookies from scratch. You can use storebought cookie dough in a pinch, but this doesn't usually taste quite the same. To help you out, Daily Meal spoke with Jerrelle Guy, artist, recipe developer at her test kitchen blog Chocolate for Basil, and author of the cookbook "Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing," in an exclusive interview. Guy gave some tips and tricks on how you can take your favorite storebought cookie dough and tweak it so that it fools your friends and family into thinking you made it from scratch.