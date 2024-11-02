Aldi's Gluten-Free Snack That's Too Tasty To Pass Up
As someone who desperately tries to avoid gluten but loves a savory snack here and there, the Savoritz Everything Almond Flour Crackers at Aldi have become a must-have around the house. If you've sampled other brands that promise a crunchy, savory cracker that's made without gluten, you might be a bit hesitant. There are a ton of brands that get it wrong. But I'm here to tell you that you do not want to skip these. The flavor, the ingredients, the versatility, the texture, and the fair price hits all of the marks for a top-choice gluten-free product. That's why they took top spot in Daily Meal's ranking of the most underrated Aldi products.
Any trip to Aldi calls for a box or two of these to have on hand, whether they're just for me when I need a midday snack or if I need to step it up on game night or at any other gathering and bring a treat that everyone will enjoy. They are tried and true for me, a no-brainer for gluten-free eaters, but they're a favorite for others as well. If you're still on the fence, just know that they're often compared to the classic, buttery Ritz Crackers, and for me, they win out every time.
Why do they stand out among other products like it
It's all about the almond flour. I've tasted and cooked with an endless number of gluten-free brands, and I'll be the first to admit that products made with almond flour are not always a slam dunk. This flour is made with blanched almonds and it tends to be a bit more crumbly, with a texture that is rougher or grittier than traditional white flour. However, that texture works perfectly for a crunchy, delicious cracker. The added crunch creates a bite that is reminiscent of so many snack favorites, such as Triscuits, flatbread crackers, mini toast bites, or bagel crisps. In addition to texture, almond flour like what's used in Savoritz Everything Almond Flour Crackers has a nutty, rich flavor that pairs perfectly with meats and cheeses for a charcuterie board. It's also mild enough to work well with cream cheese or sweetened slightly with peanut butter or jelly.
The creative possibilities are endless with such a great-tasting treat but they're also a healthier option than the competition. For example, almond flour contains more protein than other flour. In 100 grams of this gluten-free option, there are 21.43 grams of protein, and in Savoritz crackers you'll get 7 grams in one serving. In comparison, Ritz Crackers, which are made with unbleached enriched wheat flour, contain just .5 grams of protein in one serving. Products made with almond flour are almost always a no-brainer for me, not only because of the complex flavor but because it's the flour with the most fiber, calcium, and vitamin E. The final detail that makes these a home run is the fair and affordable price. Aldi stocks Savoritz Crackers in certain areas for just $3.29, depending on your location.
Tips for enjoying these crackers
Now that we know these crackers are great tasting, healthier, and affordable, it's time to get creative. These tasty bites work perfectly as a snack on their own or donned with a slice of cured meat or a sharp piece of cheese. However, adding some pepper jelly to this combo for a sweet and spicy mouthful is just the ticket. They're also ideal for dipping in a sweet chocolate hummus from Lantana Foods or smeared with some Cedar Foods tangy feta dip.
If you want to take these crackers to the next step, they make an excellent alternative to costly gluten-free breadcrumbs. You can toast them for a few minutes in your oven and then toss them in the blender and you've got bread crumbs for endless recipes. Add them to your classic meatballs, or use them as a flavorful and crunchy breading for the perfect fried chicken or pub-worthy fried fish.