Aldi's Gluten-Free Snack That's Too Tasty To Pass Up

As someone who desperately tries to avoid gluten but loves a savory snack here and there, the Savoritz Everything Almond Flour Crackers at Aldi have become a must-have around the house. If you've sampled other brands that promise a crunchy, savory cracker that's made without gluten, you might be a bit hesitant. There are a ton of brands that get it wrong. But I'm here to tell you that you do not want to skip these. The flavor, the ingredients, the versatility, the texture, and the fair price hits all of the marks for a top-choice gluten-free product. That's why they took top spot in Daily Meal's ranking of the most underrated Aldi products.

Any trip to Aldi calls for a box or two of these to have on hand, whether they're just for me when I need a midday snack or if I need to step it up on game night or at any other gathering and bring a treat that everyone will enjoy. They are tried and true for me, a no-brainer for gluten-free eaters, but they're a favorite for others as well. If you're still on the fence, just know that they're often compared to the classic, buttery Ritz Crackers, and for me, they win out every time.