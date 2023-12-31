The Aldi Pizza Snack Redditors Regret Not Buying More Of
If you consider yourself a connoisseur of frozen pizza, you're probably already familiar with Aldi's Mama Cozzi brand. According to Reddit, the beloved discount grocery store hit it out of the park again with its Tomato Mozzarella Sorrentina, a pizza with a boat-like shape. Both the ingredients and the canoe shape of Aldi's latest sought-after product harken back to a traditional Italian recipe that originated in the town of Sorrento.
According to Reddit commenters, this product is definitely one to stock up on if you're in the mood for a fun and filling snack. As stated by one Aldi shopper, "I almost bought these but didn't, kicking myself." Another person said they're bound to "regret not buying more," a sentiment that was shared by many other Redditors. Some people reported not seeing them in their local Aldi, so it may take a bit of time before you get to sample the Sorrentina on your own. Until then, you might be interested in knowing how this snack differs from traditional preparations.
How does Aldi's pizza compare to the original?
If you're a fan of Aldi's Mama Cozzi Sorrentina, you may have chef Antonino Esposito to thank for it. Originally hailing from Sorrento, Italy, Esposito believes in eschewing pizza conventions when it comes to the signature round shape of most pies. Per the chef's website, he has a history of experimenting with odd pizza configurations. The "Sorrento whip," with its boat-like shape, has become one of the chef's most popular dishes, which he also freezes and ships around the world.
Esposito's original creation is pretty close to Aldi's version, as both types of pizza feature dough twisted into the easily recognizable bowtie shape. Esposito's pizza can be filled with a number of fresh ingredients, including fior di latte, a type of cow's milk cheese similar to mozzarella, and datterini tomatoes, which are small, fleshy tomatoes known for their pleasantly sweet flavor. Though Aldi's version also contains mozzarella cheese and tomatoes, there's no indication that the supermarket chain uses the same types of mozzarella and tomatoes as the original Sorrentina pizza.
How to elevate the flavor of your Sorrentina pizza
Fans of Aldi are known for having strong opinions about products sold at the chain, and the Sorrentina pizza is no exception. Some people on Reddit claimed that a little added seasoning can go a long way to enhance the rich flavors of tomatoes and mozzarella. In this case, the recommended seasoning combo includes garlic powder and oregano, preferably added before placing the pizza in the oven. For convenience, you can also use an Italian spice blend, if you have that in your pantry.
One commenter mentioned that the crust was a bit too crisp for their taste, which can be amended rather easily. The baking instructions on the package advise to cook the frozen Sorrentina at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 9 to 11 minutes. If you want your crust to be a little softer, turn the oven down to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and bake for less time. According to one Redditor, this method ensures a pizza crust that is "chewy with just a hint of crisp."