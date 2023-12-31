The Aldi Pizza Snack Redditors Regret Not Buying More Of

If you consider yourself a connoisseur of frozen pizza, you're probably already familiar with Aldi's Mama Cozzi brand. According to Reddit, the beloved discount grocery store hit it out of the park again with its Tomato Mozzarella Sorrentina, a pizza with a boat-like shape. Both the ingredients and the canoe shape of Aldi's latest sought-after product harken back to a traditional Italian recipe that originated in the town of Sorrento.

According to Reddit commenters, this product is definitely one to stock up on if you're in the mood for a fun and filling snack. As stated by one Aldi shopper, "I almost bought these but didn't, kicking myself." Another person said they're bound to "regret not buying more," a sentiment that was shared by many other Redditors. Some people reported not seeing them in their local Aldi, so it may take a bit of time before you get to sample the Sorrentina on your own. Until then, you might be interested in knowing how this snack differs from traditional preparations.