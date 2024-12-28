14 Recalls That Will Always Haunt Pillsbury

If you ever need an example of a food brand that's nailed its image, look no further than Pillsbury. The baking brand and its beloved Pillsbury Doughboy are basically synonymous with comforting bake-at-home products that are as cozy as they are affordable. So it makes it all the more surprising when Pillsbury steps out of line, and issues a product that's in some way damaged or compromised. Unfortunately, it's done so more than a few times in its history, leading to some fairly disastrous recalls — and on those occasions, not even the cute-as-a-button Doughboy could stop folks from thinking twice about buying its food.

While some food companies tend to have to recall their products for repeated occurrences of the same reason, which can point to some long standing issue in their supply chains, Pillsbury's recall reasons are a bit more diverse. It's been plagued by bacterial scares, with E. coli and Salmonella fears prompting recalls, but it's also faced contamination from other sources — like fly larvae. It's even had to deal with glass and plastic making its way into its products (including, rather terrifyingly, its cereals), and it has had its fair share of mislabeling events too. Even recalls that occurred decades ago still haunt Pillsbury to this day.