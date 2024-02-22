The Ultimate Ranking Of Store-Bought Pie Crusts

Store-bought baking supplies like self-rising flour and canned icing have transformed home baking, but few have had a greater impact than pre-made pie crust. The convenience these crusts offer is huge; they change pie-making from an all-day affair into a weeknight activity. But you know what isn't convenient? Deciding on which store-made pie crust deserves your hard-earned dollars. Every grocery store is bursting with a range of options offered by a huge array of brands. Some pre-made crusts incorporate unique ingredients, like crushed nuts or branded cookies. Some are already molded into a fluted shell, while others can be woven into a classic lattice top. Some boast all-natural components. How's a baker to choose?

By consulting us, of course. We're here to take the guesswork out of this supermarket staple by ranking the most major store-bought pie crusts from mediocre to utterly delicious. To assemble this list, we've combined our own extensive personal experience of these crusts with online reviewers' opinions. You can learn more about the specifics of our methodology at the end of this article. Ready to get baking? Then let's dig in.