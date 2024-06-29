How The Pillsbury Doughboy Became A Beloved Food Brand Icon

The Pillsbury Doughboy is one of the most recognizable mascots in food history, with his sweet disposition and iconic laugh. He is a hallmark that has made his way from commercials to packaging and even onto the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade floating high above the New York streets. But where did the Pillsbury Doughboy come from? And how did he skyrocket to fame so quickly?

The Pillsbury Doughboy – whose name is actually Poppin' Fresh to emphasize the qualities of the company's dough — was created in 1965 to be the mascot for Pillsbury's products and commercials. He quickly gained popularity and recognition, with hundreds of Americans sending in fan letters specifically to the mascot every week. His lovable nature made him an instant classic, and everyone wanted more, whether it was in commercials or by buying dolls and collectibles. People loved the Pillsbury brand, and they grew to love the Doughboy even more.