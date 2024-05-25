The Costco Alcohol Fact That You May Not Have Realized

Worldwide, the retailer boasts 876 locations, with 604 of those in the U.S. and Puerto Rico (although one of Costco's changes in 2024 is to open even more stores). In the U.S., around two-thirds of Costco stores sell beer and wine, and one-third of U.S. stores across 33 states and Washington D.C. stock spirits on their shelves. In 11 states, you can get that booze delivered directly to your door, and there are even a few standalone Costco liquor stores, but only in Alberta, Canada.

It isn't just convenience contributing to those sales numbers, though. Costco also makes its mark on the drinks market by offering alcohol at discount prices. In many alcohol retailers, you'll find prices marked up from the wholesale price as much as 50%, but Costco keeps its prices at only around a 14% markup.

That saving alone could cover the annual membership cost (depending on how often you buy bargain booze, of course), but even if you haven't joined the retailer's ranks, you might still be able to reap the benefits of the discount alcohol aisles. In 14 states, laws prohibit Costco from restricting alcohol sales to just its card carriers, which means that if you reside in one of those happy handful, like California, New York, or Colorado, all you have to do to buy a bottle is tell your cashier you're cardless and you'll be checked out with a skeleton card.