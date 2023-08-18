The Multiple Brands Behind Costco's Kirkland Craft Beer

Some of the white-labeled companies behind Costco's house brand, Kirkland Signature, are the worst-kept secrets around. Others, though, are still mysteries. In the case of Kirkland Signature craft beer, it's pretty easy to discern who likely makes the brews, even through some mild misdirection. Depending on where in the U.S. you are, you'll find one of three names written on the packaging declaring the beer's brew and bottle origin: Hopfen und Malz of San Jose, California, New Yorker Brewing Company of Utica, New York, and Bricks and Barley of Steven's Point, Wisconsin.

A little digging will bring you to the breweries bearing these DBAs. Put Hopfen und Malz into Google Maps, and the single search result in the U.S. is for Gordon Biersch Brewing Company in San Jose. According to The Takeout, F.X. Matt Brewing Company — the brand behind Saranac — is responsible for New Yorker Brewing, though as of publishing, no representative has responded to Daily Meal's request for confirmation. And if you follow the clues for Bricks and Barley, it brings you to 2617 Water Street: Stevens Point Brewery, which advertises contract brewing on its website.

A variety pack of Kirkland craft beer will contain brews such as American pale ale, IPA, session IPA, Czech-style pilsner, brown ale, and porter. You may also be able to find a double bock, a blonde ale, a stout, and a hefeweizen.