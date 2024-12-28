Stanley Tucci's Favorite Mayo Brand Isn't As Fancy As You'd Think

Stanley Tucci is as famous for his adventurous palate as he is for the films he's starred in. From the pasta dish he claims is "one of the best things" he's eaten in his life," to his disdain for a certain tropical fruit, Tucci's opinions on food always seems get the attention of his fans. There's one staple he loves that you'll always find in the Tucci kitchen, and it may be in yours, too: Hellmann's mayonnaise.

You would think an international traveler and successful actor would prefer a high-end, fancy mayonnaise, but Tucci is a longtime fan of the good ol' Hellmann's brand. In his book "What I Ate in One Year" he talks about his bad experience trying to make a delicious, creamy mayonnaise by hand. Discovering it could never match the flavor and consistency of what he was used to, he turned to Hellmann's, saying it was a mayo he "actually loves."