Stanley Tucci's Favorite Mayo Brand Isn't As Fancy As You'd Think
Stanley Tucci is as famous for his adventurous palate as he is for the films he's starred in. From the pasta dish he claims is "one of the best things" he's eaten in his life," to his disdain for a certain tropical fruit, Tucci's opinions on food always seems get the attention of his fans. There's one staple he loves that you'll always find in the Tucci kitchen, and it may be in yours, too: Hellmann's mayonnaise.
You would think an international traveler and successful actor would prefer a high-end, fancy mayonnaise, but Tucci is a longtime fan of the good ol' Hellmann's brand. In his book "What I Ate in One Year" he talks about his bad experience trying to make a delicious, creamy mayonnaise by hand. Discovering it could never match the flavor and consistency of what he was used to, he turned to Hellmann's, saying it was a mayo he "actually loves."
A couple of Stanley Tucci's mayo-based comfort foods
In his book "What I Ate In One Year" Stanley Tucci often talks about comforting foods, and a couple of his favorites include Hellmann's mayonnaise as an ingredient. Simple foods like tuna salad and chicken salad are comfort foods for him, and the actor will often include celery and chives to give crunch and flavor. Tucci's favorite way to eat these is on crackers and topped with sliced cukes.
Tucci is in good company with his predilection for Hellmann's brand mayo. Hellmann's was also the favorite mayo of Julia Child and tops the list for the Barefoot Contessa herself, Ina Garten. Take one look at the ingredients list on a jar of Hellmann's and it's not hard to tell what makes it taste so good — real ingredients. Being able to market itself as "real" mayonnaise is just one of many interesting facts about the Hellmann's brand you should know.