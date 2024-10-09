The Mayo Brand That Was A Staple In Julia Child's Pantry

Mayonnaise can be the topic of some serious conversations, and when you are a celebrity chef, your go-to brand can fall under a rather bright spotlight. Most people assume chefs prefer to make their own spread, especially when you consider it takes some eggs, olive oil, lemon juice, and salt and pepper to whip up this emulsion, but that's not always the case. Sometimes store-bought is just fine and Julia Child definitely embraced this philosophy when it came to the brand she reached for when she made her favorite tuna fish salad, which she would pile on an English muffin or regular sandwich bread. As Dorie Greenspan, author of "Baking with Julia," shared in the New York Times, the famous TV personality and cookbook author who specialized in French cuisine was a fan of Hellmann's mayonnaise.

What was it about Hellmann's that made it her favorite? While Child had her own homemade mayonnaise recipe she could easily have made from scratch, she likely appreciated the convenience of this shelf-stable condiment as well as Hellmann's light, smooth, and ultra-creamy consistency. She famously said, "You don't have to cook fancy or complicated masterpieces — just good food from fresh ingredients." Hellmann's satisfied this need for her, and its superiority is clear based on its taste and where it ranks against other mayonnaise brands.