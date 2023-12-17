Why Stanley Tucci Will Never Make A Passionfruit Dessert

Stanley Tucci is an acclaimed actor, but lately, he's best known for his prowess in the kitchen thanks to "Searching for Italy," his former CNN show. Although Tucci is a bona fide gourmand with a globe-trekking palate, there's one food he's not a fan of. In a TikTok interview with Katie Couric, Tucci admitted to not enjoying passionfruit. And while it might be a bit hard to believe, the multi-talented star also revealed that he's not adept at baking.

If you're not familiar with Tucci's least favorite food, passionfruit has the texture of jelly and a taste similar to melon. However, the riper the fruit gets, the more intense its flavor becomes, and it can end up tasting increasingly sour as a result. The interior of passionfruit is soft, but there is some crunch thanks to the edible seeds peppered throughout. The combination of aggressive flavor and unique texture could be why the Tucc passes on the passionfruit, but perhaps he's just disappointed that he'll never be able to whip up a passionfruit dessert on his own.