The Foil Packet Trick You Need When Barbecuing For Vegetarians

Former Smiths frontman Morrissey famously won't perform at a concert venue if meat is being cooked and sold on the premises. Your vegan and vegetarian barbecue guests might not be as stringent, but cooking their food separately from the meat eaters' fare is still the courteous thing to do.

If grilled summer vegetables are on the menu, make the most of your grill space (and ensure everyone's food is ready at the same time) by wrapping the vegetables in packets of aluminum foil. Doing so will allow you to cook meat and vegetables simultaneously without worrying about meat juice encroaching on the ears of corn and spears of zucchini. What's more, grilling veggies in foil allows you to get creative by including aromatics and spices — not to mention delicate vegetables like tomatoes — that could otherwise stick to or fall through your grill grates. You can even divide your veg among multiple foil packets for easy individual servings.

If you're not keen on following recipes, you'll be glad to know that grilling vegetables in foil pouches is an opportunity for improvisation. Here are some ideas to get those (meat-free) creative juices flowing.