The Easy Way To Make Grilled Skewers Way More Manageable

When grilling, using skewers to hold meat, seafood, and veggies is a great way to keep food intact on the grill. While most people traditionally use one skewer to hold their bites in place, using two is a much better option when it comes to convenience and efficiency. In this case, you would skewer foods on two parallel sticks, instead of using a single stick to cook food over your grill. The dual-skewer stick trick prevents food from turning over as it cooks, which can result in problems with doneness. It also makes your food much easier to flip over without wobbling around.

Two sticks are also easier to grip, especially when wearing cooking mitts, which can decrease dexterity. There are even specially designed skewers that feature two metal sticks attached to a single wooden handle, which can be easily gripped without concerns about burning your hands. Of course, you can use whatever skewers you have available, but is there one option that's better than the others?