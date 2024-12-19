The Best (And Worst) Veggies To Throw On The Grill

You can grill vegetables over gas or firewood, but if you go the classic route, there are some tips for grilling with charcoal you should know about. And remember, because grilling is a high-heat cooking method, you have to choose your vegetables wisely. You must consider how well the vegetable holds up to heat and how grilling will change its flavor and texture.

Don't want those vegetables to dry out? Correa suggests using zucchini or squash since they contain a lot of water. "Their high water content keeps them moist and tender during grilling," he said, also noting that bell peppers make an excellent choice because "their thick skin helps them hold up well to high heat, and they develop a sweet, smoky flavor." And if you want something that grills quickly and has a nice crunch, he recommends asparagus.

When veggies are grilled directly over high heat, their skin can develop a beautiful sear. But after you get that yummy texture, consider moving dense veggies further from the flame so they can cook thoroughly. The grilling process also kicks in a Maillard reaction, creating caramelization and enhancing flavor. This works particularly well on root veggies and carrots, which take on a sweeter, caramelized taste. However, if you want them crispy rather than mushy, there's an unexpected grilling tip to brown those veggies: hold the salt for later. Salting before cooking can result in a softer, mushier mouthfeel. By salting after grilling, you can get a more desirable texture and smoky sear.