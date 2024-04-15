Barbecuing Vs Grilling: What's The Difference?

Barbecuing is one of the oldest cooking methods. Slowly cooking meat over fire has been around for about two million years. If you're cooking something like a brisket or a whole chicken, the low-and-slow method works best because it allows the meat to heat all the way through without burning the exterior.

An important distinction between barbecuing and grilling is the use of indirect heat. Barbecuing can be done over gas, fire, or even wood, but the meat is not placed directly over the flame; this helps it cook slowly. If you choose to barbecue with charcoal or wood, you'll have to replace those heating elements throughout the cooking process to make sure the meat is always barbecuing at a consistent temperature. The most common temperature for barbecuing is between 200-300 F. For ease, heat conditions, and cleanup, most skilled in barbecuing opt for charcoal. Wood can also be used, such as hickory or cherry, and the wood will infuse flavor into the meat as it cooks.

Barbecue techniques and cooking tools vary worldwide. Tandoori is an Indian method that uses a clay pot (or sometimes a metal one). In Turkey, a mangal is used, which resembles an American-style grill made from metal with metal grates. In Mexico, the barbacoa method consists of digging a hole in the ground and then wrapping meat in maguey leaves before cooking it low and slow.