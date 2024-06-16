Here's The Biggest Mistake You'll Make When Grilling Carrots

There are a lot of vegetables that come to mind for grilling season: Peppers, squash, eggplant, and asparagus easily transition from preparations like roasting or sautéing to the direct fire of a barbecue. Carrots, meanwhile, are a bit less popular. There's no shortage of recipes starring this root veggie, but it doesn't often wind up on the grill, which is a real shame. Perhaps carrots are overlooked because barbecuing them can take forever, if you make one major mistake: Neglecting to pre-cook them.

Given that they're packed with natural sugars, carrots caramelize beautifully when introduced to the high heat of a grill. The mildly bitter char plays off the inherent sweetness of the veggie, and the textural contrast of the tender center and crisp outside is deliciously satisfying. But if you just throw raw carrots over roaring flames, they'll instead wind up with a totally burnt outside and an underdone, crunchy middle. Or, they might force you to stand by the grill for what seems like ages while they slowly cook over indirect heat.

Fortunately, pre-cooking your carrots before tossing them on the grill solves these issues. They're more likely to achieve an even level of doneness, without you having to wait forever. This simple trick products great results that show you why carrots always deserve a spot on your grill grates.