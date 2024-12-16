Is There Any Difference Between A McDonald's Double Cheeseburger And A McDouble?
To get the worldwide footprint that McDonald's has, the company needed to come up with a variety of menu items to meet its customers — and their wallets — where they are. Sometimes, as with the chain's McDouble and double cheeseburger, the differences are minimal: as small as just one slice of cheese.
That's right — the biggest difference between these two popular items is that McDonald's double cheeseburger comes with two slices of American cheese, whereas the McDouble only comes with one. Otherwise, both burgers use the same two frozen beef patties, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard.
The extra slice of cheese on the double cheeseburger adds approximately 50 calories, and although prices vary by location, the double cheeseburger is about $4.19 per sandwich, as opposed to the $3.65 McDouble. Along with their similar price points, nutritional values, and contents, both of these sandwiches also share similar origin stories.
The history of the McDouble and double cheeseburger
McDonald's first introduced its double cheeseburger as a promotional special in the 1950s before adding it to the regular menu years later, in 1965. The McDouble took a similar trajectory. In 1997, McDonald's released its first McDouble with two beef patties, lettuce, tomato, and no cheese at all. The sandwich and its quirky spokesman, "Eddie the Echo" (a person who comedically repeats themself), were largely forgotten.
However, in 2008, after rival Wendy's introduced its $0.99 Double Stack to compete with McDonald's double cheeseburger, the Golden Arches revived the McDouble in its current form. The new and improved version was meant to give the Double Stack a run for its money.
Although the McDonald's sandwiches are nearly identical, they do have their niches. For instance, the McDouble is known as a McDonald's menu hack, because of its similarities to a Big Mac, down to using the same beef patties. Simply ask for a McDouble dressed "like a Mac" to receive classic Mac sauce instead of ketchup and mustard, then add shredded lettuce if desired.