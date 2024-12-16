Is There Any Difference Between A McDonald's Double Cheeseburger And A McDouble?

To get the worldwide footprint that McDonald's has, the company needed to come up with a variety of menu items to meet its customers — and their wallets — where they are. Sometimes, as with the chain's McDouble and double cheeseburger, the differences are minimal: as small as just one slice of cheese.

That's right — the biggest difference between these two popular items is that McDonald's double cheeseburger comes with two slices of American cheese, whereas the McDouble only comes with one. Otherwise, both burgers use the same two frozen beef patties, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard.

The extra slice of cheese on the double cheeseburger adds approximately 50 calories, and although prices vary by location, the double cheeseburger is about $4.19 per sandwich, as opposed to the $3.65 McDouble. Along with their similar price points, nutritional values, and contents, both of these sandwiches also share similar origin stories.