How To Order A Big Mac From McDonald's When You're On A Budget

While fast-food restaurants have a reputation for offering low-cost menu items, fans of McDonald's note that prices at the chain are surprisingly steep. Fortunately, there's a smart and convenient way to get your Big Mac fix for a more reasonable price. It's all in the ordering process, as customers can order a McDouble and request that it be prepared "like a Mac" to save a bit of their hard-earned cash.

Big Macs consist of two beef patties, cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, and beloved Big Mac sauce. Conversely, a McDouble features two patties, cheese, onions, and pickles, plus mustard and ketchup. Asking for your McDouble to be "like a Mac" means that the ketchup and mustard will be swapped out for Big Mac sauce. Also, the hacked Mac will lack a middle bun, which ultimately means more meaty goodness for you. If you're wondering whether this trick actually works at your local McDonald's, an insider is here to provide all the essential details.