Does McDonald's Use The Same Type Of Beef Patty For Each Of Its Burgers?
Former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz has been making the rounds in the media through his TikTok account, revealing insider secrets about the Golden Arches. He's shared the secret to judging a new McDonald's location and disclosed why the beloved snack wraps are unlikely to make a return. He also answers fans' questions about the food they are consuming. Recently, he addressed an issue a fan was having with the McDouble. They claimed that the McDouble must use different beef because it tasted different and had an altered texture. Haracz disputed this and stated that it's the same patty used in nearly all burgers, from the basic cheeseburger to the Big Mac.
Every burger produced at McDonald's is made with a 100% beef patty sourced from the same place. However, while most burgers use the same frozen patties, there is one notable exception. The Quarter Pounder and its variations are the only burgers with patties cooked to order from fresh beef.
All McDonald's burgers are made with the same beef
The Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, McDouble, and Big Mac use frozen patties, while the Quarter Pounders are made with fresh beef. However, all the beef comes from the same source. McDonald's uses excess portions from different cuts of beef, such as chuck, round, and sirloin. These pieces are ground together without fillers or preservatives and then flash-frozen to maintain quality for a few weeks before consumption. McDonald's says it keeps costs down by buying beef in bulk to serve its large customer base, which includes up to 27 million daily visitors. The frozen patties are seasoned with just salt and pepper before being cooked to create menu items.
The beef used for Quarter Pounders is the same as that used for other burgers, but it is fresher and not held frozen for two to three weeks before consumption. Theoretically, variations in the cuts of beef used for each batch could cause slight differences in the burgers from time to time.
Why different McDonald's burgers vary in taste
The flavor differences between McDonald's burgers come from the toppings, not variations in the beef. The basic Cheeseburger features one frozen patty with a slice of American cheese, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard on a seedless bun. The Double Cheeseburger adds an extra beef patty and another slice of cheese. The McDouble has the same two patties and toppings as the Double Cheeseburger, minus one slice of cheese. The Big Mac stands out as the most different among the frozen-patty burgers, with a slice of cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, special sauce, and a sesame seed bun.
Additionally, McDonald's announced in April 2023 that it would be introducing changes to how the beef patties are cooked and some upgrades to the buns and toppings. The new caramelized onions cooked with the burger on the grill, meltier cheese, and toasted buns could potentially alter the flavor of the burgers at your local McDonald's. However, the beef used will remain consistent across the board.