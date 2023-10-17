Does McDonald's Use The Same Type Of Beef Patty For Each Of Its Burgers?

Former McDonald's corporate chef Mike Haracz has been making the rounds in the media through his TikTok account, revealing insider secrets about the Golden Arches. He's shared the secret to judging a new McDonald's location and disclosed why the beloved snack wraps are unlikely to make a return. He also answers fans' questions about the food they are consuming. Recently, he addressed an issue a fan was having with the McDouble. They claimed that the McDouble must use different beef because it tasted different and had an altered texture. Haracz disputed this and stated that it's the same patty used in nearly all burgers, from the basic cheeseburger to the Big Mac.

Every burger produced at McDonald's is made with a 100% beef patty sourced from the same place. However, while most burgers use the same frozen patties, there is one notable exception. The Quarter Pounder and its variations are the only burgers with patties cooked to order from fresh beef.