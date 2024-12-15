The Fancy Cut Of Meat You Need To Start Buying At Costco
Costco meat departments are beloved for the wide range of fresh cuts available at great prices, including higher-end cuts of meat that typically have starring roles on restaurant menus. And while not every Costco cut of meat is a home run, the boneless rib roast (also known as a standing rib roast or a boneless prime rib) is a grand slam.
Like most things Costco, the big draw of the boneless rib roast is the great price per pound. Already low because it's Costco, the price drops even lower because of the absence of heavy bones. A boneless rib roast is also easier to cook evenly and carve into whatever size pieces are necessary, either pre- or post-cooking.
A lot of great flavor is stored in fatty deposits, and the fat caps on Costco's boneless rib roasts strike a good balance between keeping the meat moist throughout the whole cook, without making it overly greasy. And while it's true that the bones can contribute to better flavor, it's easy to make up for with good seasoning and a proper cook.
What's so nice about Costco's rib roast?
The Costco meat department is a great source for all kinds of meats, but the boneless rib roast is arguably a cut above the rest. For example, Costco sells Japanese wagyu beef, renowned for its excellent fat content providing unmatched flavor. But not only is it still pricey even at Costco, it's so expensive that the average home cook may be nervous to prepare it. A boneless rib roast, however, is both a better value and easy to cook, due to thicker cuts and less intramuscular fat. (All you really need is a roasting pan and meat thermometer.)
Prime rib is already a sought after cut of beef for its tender juiciness, but you may not know that butchers slice raw prime rib into ribeye steaks. Just as a good ribeye steak doesn't need to be marinated because it is so richly marbled with fat, the same is true of a boneless rib roast. Fat throughout the roast results in a tender and flavorful bite, every time — although fattier pieces of the rib roast will be juicier than others.