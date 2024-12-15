The Fancy Cut Of Meat You Need To Start Buying At Costco

Costco meat departments are beloved for the wide range of fresh cuts available at great prices, including higher-end cuts of meat that typically have starring roles on restaurant menus. And while not every Costco cut of meat is a home run, the boneless rib roast (also known as a standing rib roast or a boneless prime rib) is a grand slam.

Like most things Costco, the big draw of the boneless rib roast is the great price per pound. Already low because it's Costco, the price drops even lower because of the absence of heavy bones. A boneless rib roast is also easier to cook evenly and carve into whatever size pieces are necessary, either pre- or post-cooking.

A lot of great flavor is stored in fatty deposits, and the fat caps on Costco's boneless rib roasts strike a good balance between keeping the meat moist throughout the whole cook, without making it overly greasy. And while it's true that the bones can contribute to better flavor, it's easy to make up for with good seasoning and a proper cook.