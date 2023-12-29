The Shopping Tip To Keep In Your Back Pocket When Buying Prime Rib

Prime ribs are a delicacy for many, and although it can be easy to cook the perfect prime rib, it can be tricky to purchase. Choosing the best cut of prime rib you can afford is crucial to ensuring the main course is a showstopper at your holiday dinner party. There are many variables to consider; for instance, pay attention to the meat's grade, which determines how tender the meat will be.

USDA Prime grade, which identifies the quality, not the cut, of meat, is the highest rank, with USDA Choice coming in second. Both grades have more marbling (fat) than lower grades, meaning a juicier roast. You might want to consider buying a big prime rib since larger cuts are often more tolerant of accidental overcooking. Generally, you want to plan on serving approximately ½ to 1 pound of meat per person. You can select between a bone-in or a boneless prime rib roast, bone-in prime ribs are typically more tender.

However, if you want prime rib that's both juicy and flavorful, the secret is in how well it's aged. Try to find a prime rib that's been wet-aged, specifically, one that's been wet-aged for at least 28 days. There's a simple reason for this — the longer prime rib is wet-aged, the more tender the piece of meat will be. So prime rib that's been aged for 28 days will be softer than meat that has been wet-aged for only a couple of days, or not aged at all.