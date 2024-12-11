This Is Why You Should Skip Aldi's Frozen Burritos
Grab and go lunches can be a great way to save time on busy mornings, whether you're running out the door for work or just need something with minimal prep on the weekend. One tasty meal that falls into this category is frozen burritos, which are packed with protein and filed with tasty flavor.
Daily Meal taste-tested 10 frozen store-bought burritos and found one brand in particular that you should probably skip. Aldi falls short when it comes to the Casa Mamita Beef & Bean Burritos. The packaging was extremely inconvenient, and the burritos didn't have as much flavor as some other store-bought brands. Usually praised for offering tasty and unique finds (such as its incredible Reese's peanut butter cup copycats), Aldi unfortunately does not deliver on this frozen burrito. When it comes to Casa Mamita Beef & Bean Burritos, you'll need to upgrade your frozen burritos with extras.
The principal problem is the flavor
When you sink your teeth into a gooey burrito, the most important thing is, of course, the flavor. With that said, Casa Mamita Beef & Bean Burritos really missed the mark. For one thing, despite the lengthy ingredients list, the filling really only contains beef and beans, although there is some tomato paste slipped in there. Still, despite the tomato paste, all you can really pick up in terms of flavor is refried beans; even the beef fades into the background when you bite in.
Another issue is that despite containing a slew of spices such as crushed red pepper, ground chili pepper, cumin, and coriander, once again, you'll really find all of that drowned out by the salty, earthy taste of the beans. If you're a fan of beans that might not be an issue, but when you're expecting some rich, beefy goodness, it can certainly be disappointing. Plus, you won't even notice the texture of the beef in the meal — it all blends into a bean-heavy mash.
The packaging is less than ideal, too
While the flavor is the main defect of Casa Mamita Bean & Beef Burritos, the packaging also leaves something to be desired. These burritos are sold in an 8-pack and when you open the bag, they are all pushed together and aren't individually wrapped. This means you need to thaw the entire package to have just one, or somehow pry one loose from a frozen mound. If you've left the burritos to thaw and then pop them back in the freezer in the same package, they can re-freeze together.
At the end of the day, although the packaging isn't the end of the world and the flavor isn't the worst you'll come across, Aldi's Casa Mamita Beef & Bean Burritos are best left in the freezer where you found them. There are just better options out there — in terms of flavor and packaging. Daily Meal found that El Monterey makes the best frozen burrito you can buy.