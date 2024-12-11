This Is Why You Should Skip Aldi's Frozen Burritos

Grab and go lunches can be a great way to save time on busy mornings, whether you're running out the door for work or just need something with minimal prep on the weekend. One tasty meal that falls into this category is frozen burritos, which are packed with protein and filed with tasty flavor.

Daily Meal taste-tested 10 frozen store-bought burritos and found one brand in particular that you should probably skip. Aldi falls short when it comes to the Casa Mamita Beef & Bean Burritos. The packaging was extremely inconvenient, and the burritos didn't have as much flavor as some other store-bought brands. Usually praised for offering tasty and unique finds (such as its incredible Reese's peanut butter cup copycats), Aldi unfortunately does not deliver on this frozen burrito. When it comes to Casa Mamita Beef & Bean Burritos, you'll need to upgrade your frozen burritos with extras.