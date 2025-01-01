14 Of The Biggest Sausage Recalls Throughout US History

Sausages are one of the most accessible meat products out there, and as a result, they're everywhere. Head into any large supermarket, and you'll have dozens of brands and options to choose from, in a variety of shapes, sizes, and flavors. Unfortunately, more products means more opportunities for things to go wrong — and with sausages, there have been some spectacular failures. Ever since sausages could be bought in stores there have been mistakes, and some disastrous manufacturing errors have resulted in absolutely massive product recalls.

While some sausage recalls have been relatively contained, others have involved hundreds of thousands or even millions of pounds of product. These recalls can be hugely costly for the businesses that have to conduct them, with millions of dollars spent on unsellable items, phone line operations, and any potential lawsuits that may arise. There's also reputation to think of. Companies can be significantly affected by customers turning away from their products in favor of other brands, even if the recall they're conducting is long finished. Unfortunately, none of the sausage recalls we found were likely to be a lot of fun for the food companies behind them, and we'd bet that they cost a pretty penny.