10 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Buying Sausage

Many people might think that a good sausage dish starts with a pan or a cutting board, but in reality, it starts way before that. It starts at the store, where the type and condition of the sausage you buy can affect everything from the taste of your dish to whether or not it will give you a stomachache.

Buying sausage might seem pretty straightforward: You just find the sausage section, pick something up, and go. But there are many mistakes to be made while sausage shopping, some of which can really turn a great dinner into a big mistake. Maybe the sausage is smoked instead of fresh. Maybe it is older than you anticipated and will go bad soon. Or maybe it has already gone bad and you just paid for something that will make you sick.

Luckily, there are ways to avoid these problems with just a bit of know-how and forethought. Before you head to the grocery or the butcher shop, check out these common sausage-buying mistakes. Your stomach will thank you!