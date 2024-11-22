The Deadly Boar's Head Listeria Outbreak Is Finally Over

The Boar's Head recall has been one of the biggest listeria outbreaks in recent memory, starting with an initial recall of liverwurst on July 25 before expanding to every product produced at one plant in Jarratt, Virginia. All told, Boar's Head recalled more than 7 million pounds of meat products as of September, including over 200,000 pounds of liverwurst.

In the end, the infected products affected at least 71 known people, with 10 of them tragically passing, causing the plant where the outbreak originated to shut down permanently. Thankfully, as of November 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ruled the outbreak over, with only two additional illnesses reported since the agency's previous update on September 25. Still, the CDC reminds those with weakened immune systems, the elderly, and those who are pregnant to practice caution and either avoid deli meats entirely or heat them to safe temperatures (such as in the microwave) before eating.