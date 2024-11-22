The Deadly Boar's Head Listeria Outbreak Is Finally Over
The Boar's Head recall has been one of the biggest listeria outbreaks in recent memory, starting with an initial recall of liverwurst on July 25 before expanding to every product produced at one plant in Jarratt, Virginia. All told, Boar's Head recalled more than 7 million pounds of meat products as of September, including over 200,000 pounds of liverwurst.
In the end, the infected products affected at least 71 known people, with 10 of them tragically passing, causing the plant where the outbreak originated to shut down permanently. Thankfully, as of November 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ruled the outbreak over, with only two additional illnesses reported since the agency's previous update on September 25. Still, the CDC reminds those with weakened immune systems, the elderly, and those who are pregnant to practice caution and either avoid deli meats entirely or heat them to safe temperatures (such as in the microwave) before eating.
Who was affected, and how did this happen?
Most of the Boar's Head infection was concentrated in the northeast, in states near the affected plant in Virginia. New York and Maryland were affected the most, with New Jersey and Virginia not far behind. Still, the outbreak managed to get as far west as Arizona. It's no wonder it's one of the worst deli meat recalls in history.
The CDC even told CBS News, "This is the largest listeriosis outbreak since the 2011 outbreak linked to cantaloupe," which itself caused the deaths of 33 people, in addition to 147 cases of non-lethal infection. Just as that outbreak was partially caused by unsanitary conditions, so too was this Boar's Head outbreak. Some of the nightmarish conditions found by investigators at the Boar's Head plant included mold around handwashing stations, water dripping onto products, and "meat buildup" on the walls. At least it was only one facility, unlike when Blue Bell had to shut down two.