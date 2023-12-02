No, Andouille Sausage And Kielbasa Are Not The Same Thing

Kielbasa is a Polish sausage that traces back to the 15th century. Originally a dish for wealthy Eastern Europeans, within a few hundred years it became hugely popular in America. Kielbasa is cured meat, usually submerged in brine for preservation and taste. Then the sausage either undergoes cold smoking (where the sausage is stuffed into its casing and left in the smokehouse for up to 36 hours to preserve the meat and give it its smokiness) or hot smoking (which accomplishes the same thing more quickly). Either way, kielbasa is thoroughly cooked and ready to eat.

Kielbasa can be made with a blend of meats: It typically always contains pork but can be mixed with beef or venison. The flavor of this sausage isn't as bold as andouille and has a strong herbal profile due to the use of marjoram. This meat is more like a bratwurst or a hotdog in that kielbasa can be grilled and served on its own. Try it with brown mustard and sauerkraut, and serve it up with a side of potato or macaroni salad at your next summer cookout. You can also throw kielbasa in a soup or a pasta sauce for extra protein and meaty flavor. Because kielbasa is milder than andouille, you may find it a more versatile and accessible option for a broader variety of dishes.

Now that you know the difference between these two sausages, you'll never end up with kielbasa gumbo again.