In Australia, Kids Leave Out This Boozy Drink For Santa

Leaving treats for Santa before retiring for a long winter's nap has been an American custom since at least the 1930s. The Depression-era tradition of leaving out milk and cookies was a way parents encouraged kids to show gratitude. But Americans aren't the only ones with traditions when it comes to the jolly guy dressed in red whose round belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. Down Under, they do things that are just a little bit different when it comes to Santa's treats. Instead of dairy, Aussies opt to leave St. Nick an ice-cold beer with his cookies.

While it may seem a little strange, it isn't. The weather is hot in Australia's December, so kicking back with a glass of milk when it's steamy may not go down the same way as a brewski. That said, if there is no beer in the fridge, they may opt for a glass of wine or even some sherry. However, don't expect that beer bottle to be sidled up alongside a homemade frosted sugar cookie, as it is more likely to be a slice of fruitcake that has been soaked in alcohol.