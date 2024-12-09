In Australia, Kids Leave Out This Boozy Drink For Santa
Leaving treats for Santa before retiring for a long winter's nap has been an American custom since at least the 1930s. The Depression-era tradition of leaving out milk and cookies was a way parents encouraged kids to show gratitude. But Americans aren't the only ones with traditions when it comes to the jolly guy dressed in red whose round belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. Down Under, they do things that are just a little bit different when it comes to Santa's treats. Instead of dairy, Aussies opt to leave St. Nick an ice-cold beer with his cookies.
While it may seem a little strange, it isn't. The weather is hot in Australia's December, so kicking back with a glass of milk when it's steamy may not go down the same way as a brewski. That said, if there is no beer in the fridge, they may opt for a glass of wine or even some sherry. However, don't expect that beer bottle to be sidled up alongside a homemade frosted sugar cookie, as it is more likely to be a slice of fruitcake that has been soaked in alcohol.
You may have to taste test
If you are considering adopting this Australian Christmas Eve practice and wondering which beer goes with your favorite chocolate chip or oatmeal rasin cookies, you may have to do a little taste testing to find a pairing that you think Santa would enjoy. Brown or pale ales work well with chocolate, enhancing the sweet nature of this treat, while a stout will bring out the toasty nature of oatmeal. Of course, if you leave a boozy drink for the big guy, you might want to consider a milk & cookies cocktail that combines milk and bourbon with warm spices and is served with cookies.
Still, while beer might be a welcome change for Santa while he is in the Southern Hemisphere, those in the Northern might want to think twice. The most important thing about the drink you leave out for Santa is that it keeps him hydrated. Per CBS News, a study conducted by St. Andrews University in Scotland concluded that compared to even water, milk is superior for hydration. Not to mention, because of milk's sodium content, the body retains water longer, meaning Santa doesn't have to stop and use the bathroom when he is trying to deliver presents around the world.